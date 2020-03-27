General American Investors Co. Inc. Lowers Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,622,000 after acquiring an additional 370,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 756,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 183,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

