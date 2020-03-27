General American Investors Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

