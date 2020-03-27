General American Investors Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.08.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $98.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,307.19. 308,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,660.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,901.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

