General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases 75,000 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.98% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

In related news, insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,350. The company has a market capitalization of $404.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

