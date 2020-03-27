General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 152,337 E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of E. W. Scripps as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in E. W. Scripps by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in E. W. Scripps by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in E. W. Scripps by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

SSP traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $9.40. 7,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. E. W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $444.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

SSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

E. W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.