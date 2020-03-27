General American Investors Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 2.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,886,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,911,828. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.