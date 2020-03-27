General American Investors Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.60% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 25,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,473. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $860.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 45,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,707.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,182,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,802,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $513,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

