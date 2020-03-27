General American Investors Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in eBay by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 443,311 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,232,813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $152,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.04. 4,845,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,109,678. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

