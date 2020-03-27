General American Investors Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,337 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 1.94% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

PRTK traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 301,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

