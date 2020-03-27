General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.9% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,306,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Target by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,678 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Target by 7,560,250.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,704,000 after buying an additional 1,058,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.09. 201,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.