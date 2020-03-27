General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 26,800 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.49% of InterDigital Wireless worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $45.82. 80,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,688. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.