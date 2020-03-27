General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 27,300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. 11,326,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,919,844. The company has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

