General American Investors Co. Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 136,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Tronox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROX. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tronox by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Kam Lawrence bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $5.61. 201,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,679. Tronox Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

