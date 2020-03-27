General American Investors Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 867,592 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.73% of VBI Vaccines worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $413,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 556,628 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,283. The stock has a market cap of $165.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. VBI Vaccines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

