General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Lowered by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,490,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,772,000 after acquiring an additional 252,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.31. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

