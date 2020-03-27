General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of General Electric worth $1,337,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

GE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 43,733,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,744,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

