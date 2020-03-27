General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,153 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of General Electric worth $116,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

General Electric stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 93,073,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,581,578. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

