GenesisX (XGS) Hits Market Cap of $20,790.65

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $20,790.65 and approximately $15.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,120,139 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

