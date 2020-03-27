GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,757,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the February 27th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,008,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $408,241. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,597. The company has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. As a group, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

