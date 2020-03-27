Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) have trended very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Genworth Financial earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Genworth Financial’s ranking:

Shares of GNW opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

