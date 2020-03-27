GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $350,412.57 and $205.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00598497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 181.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

