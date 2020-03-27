Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 103,548 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Amgen worth $2,413,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $199.54. 1,596,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,275. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $217.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

