Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,364,028 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Johnson & Johnson worth $5,589,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.44. 4,370,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,181,019. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. The company has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

