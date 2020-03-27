Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 256,343 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Linde worth $1,696,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 233.3% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

LIN stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.27. The stock had a trading volume of 60,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.963 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.