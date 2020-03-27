Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 288,582 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Mcdonald’s worth $2,240,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.96.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.23. 241,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

