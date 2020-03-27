Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 474,091 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of PepsiCo worth $2,790,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.04. 3,968,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,390,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

