Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 586,305 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Home Depot worth $3,655,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after purchasing an additional 528,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. 2,877,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,471,543. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura cut their price objective on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

