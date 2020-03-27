Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 595,401 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $6,178,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $6.74 on Friday, hitting $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,085,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,919,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.51. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

