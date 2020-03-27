Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 681,783 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of AbbVie worth $2,159,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after buying an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,426,000 after buying an additional 2,554,873 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.64. 5,573,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,070,072. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

