Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 83,589 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Broadcom worth $1,758,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $237.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.54. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

