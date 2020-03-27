Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 89,352 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Intuit worth $1,177,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $18.22 on Friday, reaching $230.17. 850,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,062. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

