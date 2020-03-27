Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $1,248,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

FIS traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,011. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 126.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

