Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of United Technologies worth $1,716,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.94. 677,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,311,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

