Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Walt Disney worth $3,748,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,381,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,288,052. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

