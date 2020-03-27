Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of salesforce.com worth $1,926,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and have sold 408,845 shares worth $70,233,399. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $7.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

