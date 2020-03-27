Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 134,677 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Union Pacific worth $1,721,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.50. 141,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,122. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average of $169.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

