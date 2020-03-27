Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 167,659 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Honeywell International worth $1,776,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 55,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 40,009 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 35,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

