Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 330,243 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Abbott Laboratories worth $2,167,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,323,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

