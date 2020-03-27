Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,091,166 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of AT&T worth $4,272,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.91. 22,042,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,399,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

