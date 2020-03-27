Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 440,941 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Fiserv worth $1,143,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. 180,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.