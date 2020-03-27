Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,237,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $86.13. 3,718,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,633,726. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

