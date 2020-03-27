Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of NextEra Energy worth $1,737,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NEE traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.68. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

