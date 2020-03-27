Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Billion Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Caterpillar worth $1,117,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.21. 314,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,061. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.11.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.