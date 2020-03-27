Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Billion Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,235,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,664,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,363,000 after buying an additional 1,277,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 519,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,378,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

