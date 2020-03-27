Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Billion Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Altria Group worth $1,289,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,876,034. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

