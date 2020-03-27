Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Billion Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Danaher worth $1,451,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.06. 1,617,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,063. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

