Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Billion Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $1,623,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,403,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after purchasing an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,765,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.96. 1,658,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

