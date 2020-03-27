Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Billion Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,795,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

