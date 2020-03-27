Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Billion Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128,541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 191,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Netflix worth $1,978,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Netflix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

