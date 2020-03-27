Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Billion Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Medtronic worth $2,229,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. 4,737,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.07. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

